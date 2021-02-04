High Note Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.55. The company had a trading volume of 437,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.23. The firm has a market cap of $723.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

