High Note Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.42. 24,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

