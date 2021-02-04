High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,124 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.88. 90,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,862. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

