High Note Wealth LLC Invests $10.76 Million in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,760,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 68,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 109,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,535. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

