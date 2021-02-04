High Note Wealth LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.49. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.