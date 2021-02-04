High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $373.75. 6,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,060. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.65 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.08.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.