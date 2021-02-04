High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $373.75. 6,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,060. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.65 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.08.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

