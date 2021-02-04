High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 246,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.