High Note Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after purchasing an additional 213,936 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $332.77. 96,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The company has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

