High Note Wealth LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Biogen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.26.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

