High Note Wealth LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.