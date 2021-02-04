High Note Wealth LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. eBay comprises about 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 878,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

