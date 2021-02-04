Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 4198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.