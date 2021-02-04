Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

