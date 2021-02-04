Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.76. 193,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

