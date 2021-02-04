Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in KLA by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in KLA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.60 and its 200-day moving average is $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

