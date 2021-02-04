Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 702 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,009. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

