Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises approximately 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Hilltop worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $4,115,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $3,823,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 557.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 201,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

