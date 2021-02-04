Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.559-303.347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.44 million.
Shares of HIMX opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.