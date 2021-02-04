Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.99

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.99, with a volume of 1830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 80.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.