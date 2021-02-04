Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.01

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.01 and traded as high as $233.00. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $230.26, with a volume of 6,145 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $491.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.