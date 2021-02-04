Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 58,522 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 579,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,440,811. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

