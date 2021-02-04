Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 238,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

