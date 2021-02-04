Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,842 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.94. 182,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.