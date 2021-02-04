Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

