Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 207,081 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,081 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up approximately 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,396. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.