Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,520 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. The AZEK comprises 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The AZEK worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in The AZEK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 641,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 660,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 6,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

