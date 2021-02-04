Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises 2.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $10,735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,066,438. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

