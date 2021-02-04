Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250,267 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of NCR worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.