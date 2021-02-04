Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 280,487 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Matador Resources worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $125,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $129,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 21,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 17,123 shares of company stock worth $116,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.