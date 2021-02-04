Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.37. 186,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,962. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $189.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

