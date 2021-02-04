Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $14.93 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,990 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 463,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,912. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

