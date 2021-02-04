Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

