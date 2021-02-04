Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $182.74.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

