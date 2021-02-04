Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Brunswick worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 590,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.95. 6,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,701. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.