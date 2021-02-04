Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of RH worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

RH traded up $9.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $483.88. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,667. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.72.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

