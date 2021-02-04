Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.77 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 56,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

