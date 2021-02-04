Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Triumph Bancorp worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.29. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,127. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

