Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 261,515 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 164.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Cinemark worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

