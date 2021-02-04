Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,550 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Nautilus comprises 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Nautilus worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $777.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

