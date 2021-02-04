Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 410,750 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ADT worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

