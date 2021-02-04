Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,304 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Upland Software worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 134,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 73,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at $12,491,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,975 shares of company stock worth $4,808,258. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

