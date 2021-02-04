Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EAT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

