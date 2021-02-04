Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. Revolve Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $394,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,014,761 shares of company stock worth $224,408,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 10,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

