Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,060. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.