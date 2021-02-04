Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Five9 makes up 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 187,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.93. 5,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,812. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -321.67 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

