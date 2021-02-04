Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,610 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,610 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

Snap stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

