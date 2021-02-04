Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 136,283 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,283 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 8.64% of The Dixie Group worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

