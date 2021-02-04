Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,389 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,788. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.