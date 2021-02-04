Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,113 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,907 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Cree by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cree by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter.

CREE traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.96. 19,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,698. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

