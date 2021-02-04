Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 200,009 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200,009 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

CLF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.